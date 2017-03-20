Feds release review of Mpls police response to Jamar Clark protests

City crews are cleaning up and preparing to reopen Plymouth Avenue in north Minneapolis after police evicted activists from the so-called "occupation" of the fourth precinct. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - A federal review of an 18-day standoff outside a Minneapolis police precinct following the fatal shooting of a black man in 2015 has found problems with the city's coordination and communication.



The Justice Department's review Monday came at the city's request after the shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark.

The Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) Acting Director said in a written press release, “The Minneapolis Police Department displayed commendable restraint and resilience in these extremely difficult circumstances. I applaud Chief Harteau and Mayor Hodges for requesting this after-action review. The findings and recommendations outlined in the report will not only benefit MPD and the City of Minneapolis, but provide a roadmap for other cities faced with similar challenging situations.”

Clark's death in a confrontation with two officers sparked weeks of protests that were largely peaceful, though one on Nov. 18 included skirmishes between officers and demonstrators.

Protest at the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct. (Photo: KARE)





The review found the city didn't have a coordinated response to the occupation and didn't have a plan for managing a civil disturbance as it became a long-term event.

The Justice Department review outlines 71 recommendations focusing on leadership, communications, use of force, training and community engagement.



The city's mayor and police chief planned to comment later Monday.



The county prosecutor and the U.S. attorney both declined to charge the two officers involved.

Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct (Photo: KARE)

