KARE 11 Investigates wins three National Headliner Awards

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:27 PM. CDT April 18, 2017

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - The KARE 11 Investigative unit has been recognized by National Headliners Awards for three stories that aired on KARE 11 in 2016. 

The National Headliners Awards have been recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry since 1934. The contest is one of the oldest and largest of its kind.

Other local winners include the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio.

© 2017 KARE-TV


