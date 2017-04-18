KARE 11 Investigates wins three National Headliner Awards

(Photo: Courtesy National Headliner Awards)

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - The KARE 11 Investigative unit has been recognized by National Headliners Awards for three stories that aired on KARE 11 in 2016.

The National Headliners Awards have been recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry since 1934. The contest is one of the oldest and largest of its kind.

KARE 11 placed first in the category "Broadcast or cable television stations health/science reporting" for a story on the delays in the VA organ transplant system. That piece was reported by A.J. Lagoe, Steve Eckert and Gary Knox.



ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Distance, delays and denial: The VA organ transplant system



ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Distance, delays and denial: The VA organ transplant system KARE also took second in "Broadcast or cable television stations continuing coverage of a single news event" with a series on Minnesota's secret sex offenders. A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert were responsible for the reporting that has helped to prompt some legislative action in Minnesota.



ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Minnesota's secret sex offenders



ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Minnesota's secret sex offenders Lastly, KARE received a third-place award in "Broadcast or cable television stations business and consumer reporting" for the work that A.J. Lagoe, Steve Eckert and Gary Knox did exposing a contractor's scheme to take customers' money without doing the promised work.



ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Contractor takes money, doesn't build

Other local winners include the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio.

© 2017 KARE-TV