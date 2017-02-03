KARE Classic: Prince's epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Musician Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn, 2007 Getty Images)

This weekend marks 10 years since Prince’s iconic Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl XLI.

Millions around the globe watched in awe on Feb. 4, 2007, as the legendary artist, his dancers and band put on an incredible show all while rain poured down on them and the crowd in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While the downpour might’ve deterred other artists, Prince soaked it all in…in a way only he could.

Production Designer Bruce Rodgers described the day’s weather to NFL.com as like a scene from Moby Dick, 'one of those Miami rain storms that just wouldn’t relent.'

But that didn’t faze Prince.

Rodgers explained that when one of the show’s producers called Prince to discuss the rain situation, he simply asked if they could “make it rain harder.”

An estimated 140 million television viewers watched the 12-minute halftime show set, according to Billboard.com.

It began with “Let’s Go Crazy,” followed by a handful of covers and then Prince capped it all off with a rain-soaked rendition of “Purple Rain.”

Prince’s performance is frequently ranked as one of the best, if not the best, half time show in history.

While Prince died in 2016, he surely would have been in the running to headline the halftime show of the 2018 Super Bowl held in his home state.

