KARE Classic: The coldest day in Minnesota history
On Feb. 2, 1996, two Minnesota towns had their sights set on breaking the state's all-time record low temperature. KARE 11 was there as supporters in Tower and Embarrass waited to see who would win the battle to the bottom of the thermostats.
KARE 11:30 AM. CST February 02, 2017
