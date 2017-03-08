Amy Jo Audagnotti busting a move in hopes of inducing labor

KUNA, Idaho - A Kuna mom is going viral Tuesday. Boy, can she move!

The video shows Amy Jo Audagnotti dancing with her family to Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars. Then she turns to the camera and reveals a big surprise - her 37-week pregnant belly!

She says she was trying to go into labor before the first of the year for a tax break baby. Did it work? She says no. Instead she now has a viral video.

She has since had her baby, but it just didn't happen before the first of the year!

Click the video above to watch.

© 2017 KTVB-TV