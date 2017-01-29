Mollie Mahowald was just 24-years-old when she was killed. (Photo: Mahowald family)

NEAR LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A case involving a Lakeville soldier killed in a hit-and-run last September will be heard in court this week.

Matthew Hartley, 33, of Farmington has been held in the Scott County Jail on $500,000 bail since his arrest on charges of operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to court records, a settlement conference will happen January 31. If Hartley rejects a plea bargain, it will go to a jury trial.

The victim of the hit-and-run, Mollie Mahowald, was just 24-years-old when she was killed.

"It's tough for our family to go through something like this. It's made us tighter, stronger," said Pete Mahowald, Mollie's dad.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 25, 2016 after 2 a.m., two motorcyclists were speeding on Main Street in Elko New Market when Hartley hit Mollie. She had been standing on the side of the road.

The complaint went on to say that a witness told police both of the motorcyclists appeared "hammered" before they took off.

"How could he be on the street? He should've been locked up," Pete Mahowald said.

Hartley has a long rap sheet with more than 50 previous court cases including three DWI convictions since November 2015, according to court records. He had a revoked driver's license at the time of the hit-and-run.

"It's breathtaking to look at that and be like, wow this guy was on the road and he took my sister. There's really no words for it," said Julia Mahowald.

SPC Mahowald spent five years in the Army as a vehicle mechanic--serving two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. She joined the Army National Guard in 2015. She also worked in a veterinarian's office and was studying to be a veterinarian technician.

"We have to do something. We have to put these people away that are repeating and repeating and repeating and repeating," Pete Mahowald said.

If Hartley does not take a plea deal, a jury trial would begin on Feb. 6. Hartley faces up to 15 years in prison.

