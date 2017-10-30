16-year-old gives his town curbside recycling

The owner of the first curbside recycling company in Pillager works his route on Sunday afternoons. It's not that Noah Brogle wouldn't rather do his pick-ups on weekdays. He can't. He's in high school. http://kare11.tv/2yYKkUX

KARE 10:19 PM. CDT October 30, 2017

