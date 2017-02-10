Land of 10,000 Stories: 7-year-old drummer is polka phenom

Christopher Ebel's parents met at a polka dance. His mom's parents have their own polka band. His dad's parents ran a polka ballroom. Maybe what's become of Christopher was inevitable. At seven years old, he's playing the drums in a polka band.

KARE 9:22 PM. CST February 10, 2017

