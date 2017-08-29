Land of 10,000 stories: Blind 8-year-old pianist is country music crazy
Born blind, 8-year-old Riley Spindler is country music crazy. "Small Town Boy Like Me from Dustin Lynch," Riley gleefully announces, as the first notes of the song waft from the radio perched in front of him. http://kare11.tv/2wgE1fr
KARE 10:24 PM. CDT August 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vigil, search for answers after death of Fargo woman
-
BTN11: Hurricane Harvey: Which photos are real...and fake
-
Cheap eats at the Minnesota State Fair: What can you get for $5 or less?
-
Minnesota native and Houston resident loses home to Harvey
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Houston mayor, chief confirms officer drowns in flood waters
-
Couple charged in death of missing Fargo woman
-
President Trump speaks at press conference
-
Vikings Eagan Facility
More Stories
-
Blind 8-year-old pianist is country music crazyAug 29, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
-
Judge to consider Archdiocese of St. Paul, Mpls. payoutAug 29, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
-
App can detect signs of scoliosisAug 29, 2017, 3:14 p.m.