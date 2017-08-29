Land of 10,000 stories: Blind 8-year-old pianist is country music crazy

Born blind, 8-year-old Riley Spindler is country music crazy. "Small Town Boy Like Me from Dustin Lynch," Riley gleefully announces, as the first notes of the song waft from the radio perched in front of him. http://kare11.tv/2wgE1fr

KARE 10:24 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

