Land of 10,000 Stories: Kindness shared between homeless man and St. Paul officer

ST PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul police officer handed a homeless veteran $20. Once. Then again. Then again.

This act of kindness moved the homeless man to surprise the St. Paul police officer with a Christmas gift. He gave the officer a pair of warm gloves.

The veteran said, "It's not all take. You've got to give."

