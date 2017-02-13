KARE
Land of 10,000 Stories: Kindness shared between homeless man and St. Paul officer

Boyd Huppert, KARE 2:30 PM. CST February 13, 2017

ST PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul police officer handed a homeless veteran $20. Once. Then again. Then again. 

This act of kindness moved the homeless man to surprise the St. Paul police officer with a Christmas gift. He gave the officer a pair of warm gloves.

The veteran said, "It's not all take. You've got to give."

