Minnesota airman laid to rest 65 years after he was killed in a plane crash

Capt. John Ponikvar of Chisholm, Minnesota was among 52 servicemen entombed in a glacier in Alaska. Sixty-five years later, he was finally laid to rest. http://kare11.tv/2ziS2f1

KARE 10:23 PM. CST November 06, 2017

