Minnesota vs. Iowa: Comparing the fairs

Minnesota State Fair (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Great Minnesota Get-Together gets ready to kick off this Thursday.

So we thought it would be a great time to look back to 2013, when KARE 11's Boyd Huppert dared to compare the Minnesota State Fair to the Iowa State Fair.

Of course, since the story first aired in 2013, some details have changed.

For example, in 2015, Donald Trump went to Iowa -- making it eight presidents to visit the state fair there.

But Minnesota still wins bragging rights for attendance.

Last year the Iowa State Fair attracted just over one million visitors. Minnesota grabbed 1.9 million.

So which is best?

You decide.

