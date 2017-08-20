Minnesota vs. Iowa: Comparing the state fairs

The Great Minnesota Get-Together gets ready to kick off this Thursday. So we thought it would be a great time to look back to 2013, when KARE 11's Boyd Huppert dared to compare the Minnesota State Fair to the Iowa State Fair. http://kare11.tv/2ii5DvM

KARE 10:23 PM. CDT August 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories