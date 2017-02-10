Part I of 'Land of 10,000 Stories' Special

"Land of 10,000 Stories" reporter Boyd Huppert and photojournalist Jonathan Malat have headed back out on the road to reconnect with several of their favorites - from a duck in a truck, to a wish fulfilled for a terminally ill teen.

KARE 9:22 PM. CST February 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories