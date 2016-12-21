Vote on your favorite 2016 Land of 10,000 Stories

Bruno on his walk to town (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - There were a bunch of memorable stories from Boyd Huppert's Land of 10,000 Stories series this year, and we asked you to vote on your favorite. Even though the voting has ended, you can still look back on this year's favorites below. We will air the winning story on December 27 at 10 p.m.

Here is a brief summary of the top viewed Land stories from 2016.:

Dog becomes legendary on daily walks to town

A wandering, wooly, wolf of a dog named Bruno becomes famous for his daily four-mile walks to Longville, Minnesota

Church discovers 30,000 cars in donated house

A Twin Cities church discovers more than 30,000 scale model cars covering every wall of every room in a home willed to the congregation by a longtime member.

After dad’s death, daughters save family farm

Two sisters barely into their 20s put life plans aside to save their family farm after their dad is killed in an accident.

High school runner disqualified for helping foe

A 12th grade runner stops to help a younger athlete who collapsed – and is disqualified for her act of kindness.

Mom finds new life after deaths of 3 daughters

The mother of three daughters killed by her vengeful ex-husband finds a path through her grief to build a new life.

Babe Ruth home run ball turns up with 104-year-old Minnesotan

A long-lost home run ball hit by Babe Ruth in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota is discovered five hours away with the 104-year-old man who scooped it up as a boy.

After five decades in prison inmate is embraced by small town

After 50 years of incarceration, an ex-con finds the true meaning of community in a small northwestern Wisconsin town.

3 sets of triplets, 5 sets of twins, 1 graduating class

The Rogers High School Class of 2016 had people seeing double – and triple.

Hunter hoists school bus as deer stand

An ingenious hunter hoists an old school bus to build a one of a kind deer stand.

51 years, 17 girls, 1 dress

The same red “picture day” dress is passed from daughter to daughter for 51 years, until a little blonde cutie says “Nope.”

Chevy pickup restoration bonds brothers during family crisis

Five brothers restore their family pickup to give a mother’s day ride to the mom they are losing to Alzheimer’s.

(© 2016 KARE)