Lawmakers react after Senate rejects 'skinny repeal'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shortly after the Senate voted down the so-called "skinny repeal" of the Obama health care law early Friday morning, lawmakers jumped on Twitter with their reaction.
Minnesota Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken both voted against the skinny repeal. On Twitter afterward, both called for working across the aisle on health care.
Klobuchar noted that Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona provided a key "no" vote to lead to the measure's defeat. McCain later explained his vote on Twitter, saying the measure "fell short of our promise to repeal & replace Obamacare w/ meaningful reform."
Without mentioning McCain by name, President Donald Trump posted a late-night tweet calling out the three Republicans who joined all 48 Democrats in voting against the "skinny repeal" measure.
