Lawmakers react after Senate rejects 'skinny repeal'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shortly after the Senate voted down the so-called "skinny repeal" of the Obama health care law early Friday morning, lawmakers jumped on Twitter with their reaction.

Minnesota Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken both voted against the skinny repeal. On Twitter afterward, both called for working across the aisle on health care.





Tonight was a win. We should all be proud. But the fight is not over. Thank you for making your voices heard. Now get some rest. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) July 28, 2017

And tomorrow, let's get started on working across the aisle to improve health care for all Americans. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) July 28, 2017

My friend John McCain just voted no and the bill is going down. Time to work across the aisle to improve the ACA. That's leadership. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 28, 2017

Klobuchar noted that Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona provided a key "no" vote to lead to the measure's defeat. McCain later explained his vote on Twitter, saying the measure "fell short of our promise to repeal & replace Obamacare w/ meaningful reform."

Skinny repeal fell short because it fell short of our promise to repeal & replace Obamacare w/ meaningful reform https://t.co/tZISIvccOO — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 28, 2017

Without mentioning McCain by name, President Donald Trump posted a late-night tweet calling out the three Republicans who joined all 48 Democrats in voting against the "skinny repeal" measure.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

