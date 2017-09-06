Leave something at the State Fair? Lost and found now open

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The record-setting 2017 edition of the Minnesota State Fair may be in the books, but many people may want to make a return trip to retrieve items that were left behind.

State Fair staff members are running a Lost & Found for fairgoers to claim lost or forgotten items. The Lost & Found will be open through late September, although the exact locations will change.

The Lost & Found office will be located across from the West End Market on West Dan Patch Avenue, from 9am to 3pm through September 7, and from 9am to noon on September 8.

From September 12 through September 22, the Lost & Found will be located at the "Admin Too" building on Cosgrove Street from 8am to 4:30pm.

Those with questions about lost items can also contact the Fair at 651-288-4555.

