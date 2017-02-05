Madelia rebuilds after devastating fire

Madelia rebuilds. Credit: KARE 11

MADELIA, Minn. - Summer De La Cruz always dreamed about owning a salon.

"My dad actually made the chandelier, so I just have bits and pieces of my life, my history," De La Cruz said.

The chandelier is new. So is the art on this wall where a picture of her Grandma "Veona" hangs. This is the new Tressa Veona Salon in Madelia, Minnesota, just three doors down from Summer's old salon.

She said, "It really is true how the world changes in an instance."

On February 3, 2016 Madelia's downtown was on fire. When it was finally out, seven buildings were completely lost, leaving nine businesses among the ashes and people like Summer smoldering in pain.

"I know it's just stuff, but it was my identity," said De La Cruz.

Summer and the people of Madelia did not give up. One year later and Madelia's downtown is standing again. Construction isn't completely finished just yet; there are still two businesses hoping to move into their new buildings by May. Rebuilding any downtown in any small town would be a huge financial gamble, but everyone here showed they were determined.

"Determination is a great word for it. We were determined to help everybody keep their businesses in tact," says Tom Osborne, the president of the non-profit organization "Madelia Strong."

Osborne helped create "Madelia Strong" and says he took in hundreds and hundreds of donations.

"If these guys don't rebuild, you know, the theater may have been next, the hospital may have been next, the school may have been next. We just thought that ain't going to happen here," Osborne said.

"It does not make financial sense. Not at all. I mean, you're standing in a million dollar building and it would not sell for that in this town. It's just the local pride, and most of us grew up here, and most of us were born here," said Jim Pettersen, the general manager of Culligan.

Summer also grew up in Madelia. And, in her salon hangs a new picture of the old downtown in ruins. It's titled, "Madelia Strong."

"I would've been located right here. And, we will rise from the ashes. I think we have, quite a bit. We've got a ways to go still," said De La Cruz.

