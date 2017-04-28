Man, 19, killed in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Authorities releasing more details regarding a man's death at an apartment complex in Bloomington.

Police say the 19-year-old man was found dead from a single gunshot wound, after some sort of struggle had taken place inside the apartment.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday at the complex, located on 6800 West Old Shakopee Road.

Bloomington Police say this was not a random act and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Police are following up on leads but ask anyone with information to contact them at 952-563-4900.

