Man killed crossing 494 on foot after crash

MINNETONKA, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol said a man was killed early Friday morning while attempting to cross I-494 on foot, shortly after being involved in a rollover crash.

Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck that lost control and rolled over near I-494 and Oakland Road, just south of I-394, around 1:15am Friday. The State Patrol said the man got out of the truck and was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of the freeway, when he was hit by a car and killed.

The driver of the car was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

