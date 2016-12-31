Man running from police on interstate struck, killed (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man running from police was struck and killed on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis



The State Patrol says police were pursuing three suspects in a cargo van about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The van crashed on the interstate and the three suspects began to run.



Officers caught up with two of the three and arrested them. The third suspect jumped the median wall on the interstate and was struck by a passing vehicle.



The State Patrol says 25-year-old Jonathan Barbour of Minneapolis died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.



The interstate lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m.