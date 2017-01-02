Man shot by officer was teacher

Chase Tuseth was fatally shot after a struggle with a Mankato Police officer responding to reports of a disturbance at the Country Inn and Suites around 4 a.m. Sunday. (Photo: Shakopee Public Schools)

MANKATO, Minn. - The man fatally shot by a Mankato Police officer early Saturday is being identified by multiple sources as a Twin Cities teacher.

The Mankato Free Press says 33-year-old Chase Tuseth was shot after a struggle with an officer responding to reports of a disturbance at the Country Inn and Suites around 4 a.m. Tuseth's uncle Mark Liptrap of Spokane, Washington told the paper that Tuseth was a graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, and was teaching biology, health and physical education at Tokata Learning Center in Shakopee.

Chase Tuseth was considered a promising teacher and budding administrator by his employer, the Shakopee Public School District. (Photo: Tuseth family photo)

The Shakopee Public School District also confirmed Tuseth's death in a release sent to students and their families Monday. Counselors will be made available to students and staff at Tokata Learning Center on Tuesday to help them process what has happened and offer support.

“Chase was an outstanding teacher who had a passion for working with at-risk students,” said Eric Serbus, Tokata Learning Center Principal. “He was always looking for better ways to engage and connect with his students. He helped lay the foundation for project based learning at the Tokata Learning Center. His warm smile, innovative teaching, and desire to help students will be greatly missed.”

“I first met Chase over the summer when I was invited to be a guest speaker for the University of Minnesota’s educational leadership program,” said Shakopee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rod Thompson. “From our very first introduction, I immediately knew he would be an excellent addition to our district teaching staff and that he had the "it factor" to become an exceptional administrator. We will miss his ambition, spirit, passion and dedication to our students and families.”

Tuseth's uncle told the Free Press that his nephew was a quiet, polite man who had a history of drinking, sometimes to excess, but denied Tuseth was violent.

"I'm not saying Chase didn't do anything wrong. He did, in effect," Liptrap said. "But we think this is a case of excessive force. I mean, four shots? Come on."

Police say the officer confronted a man causing a disturbance and the two struggled. The incident ended with the officer discharging his or her weapon, striking the man. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting. At this point very little information has been released on the incident.