Man shot near Franconia Sculpture Park in Chisago County

Tony James Vondelinde. Credit: Chisago County Sheriff's Department.

FRANCONIA, Minn. - A man was shot in a ditch near Franconia Sculpture Park Tuesday night.

Chisago County Sheriff's officers responded to a call of shots fired near Highway 95 and Hwy. 8. A man who called police said that he was attempting to push a car out of the ditch when he was shot.

According to the complaint a woman was driving herself and two passengers down Herberg Road when she decided that she wanted to turn around because of road conditions. She turned around in a driveway and in the process got herself stuck in the ditch.

Her passengers got out to push the car out of the ditch. While they were pushing the car out they heard shouting and shots fired.

She was able to get her car out of the ditch and with her passengers she drove to Franconia Sculpture Park to meet the police.

Police found that the man who was helping push the car out had wounds on his face, chest, right arm and both legs that were consistent with being shot with a BB-like projectile fired from a shot gun. He found some of the bullets in his coat and thigh.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams searched the area. During their search (after calling out several times) a 54-year-old man came out of a nearby home and was taken into custody. At the scene he admitted to shooting his gun in the air.

Police did find a 20 gauge Remington 870 in the residence and two spent 20 gauge shotgun shells outside the residence.

Tony James Vondelinde was charged with three counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.