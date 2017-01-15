Mankato police looking for public's help in hit-and-run

MANKATO, Minn. - The Mankato Police Department is looking for the public's help in finding the car and driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday night.
The police will called to the scene of a hit-and-run at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of at the intersection of North Second and Washington Streets in Mankato.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark pick-up truck hit a pedestrian and leave the scene. Police believe the vehicle to be a mid-2000s black or dark colored Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup with damage to the front grille and headlight areas.
The truck was last seen heading southbound on North Second Street toward downtown Mankato.
The victim was a 62-year-old man who suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital then transferred by helicopter to Rochester where he remains in critical condition.
Anyone with any information should call 911 or 507-387-8780.
