Mayo Clinic tops annual Best Hospital rankings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic is once again rated as America's best hospital, in annual rankings by U.S. News and World Report.

Mayo's Rochester campus received the number one overall ranking in the magazine's Honor Roll of Best Hospitals, based on performance in 16 different areas of specialty care.

Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore rated second and third on the Honor Roll list.

Besides being ranked number one overall, Mayo also received top ratings in six specialty areas, including diabetes, GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, nephrology and neurosurgery.

"Mayo Clinic is consistently top ranked nationwide more often than any other hospital because of the thousands of people here who shared a vision," said Mayo Clinic president and CEO, Dr. John Noseworthy, in a statement on the hospital's website.

Mayo Clinic says its hospitals see more than 1.3 million patients every year.

© 2017 KARE-TV