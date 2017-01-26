Minn. mom who lost son has CO warning

The Minnesota Department of Health says 64 residents were killed by CO between 2011 and 2015. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - When Denice Johnson remembers her son, Jared, she pictures him outside, a father and firefighter who lived to hunt and fish.

“Our son loved the outdoors,” said Denice. “Every chance he got, he would go.”

That's just what Jared was doing, camping with friends on Leech Lake last January when paramedics got a call for help and found Jared on the floor, poisoned by carbon monoxide. One friend was rushed to the hospital, two others were treated, all of them sick because investigators say a propane heater wasn't ventilated.

“Carbon monoxide gas can be deadly,” said Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Jim Smith.

“It's a tasteless, colorless and odorless gas,” added Dr. Christopher Logue, a hyperbaric medicine specialist at Hennepin County Medical Center. “You can't sense it in the environment.”

That's exactly the message Denice wants to spread, joining local doctors and authorities to remind us all how dangerous - even deadly - CO can be. Simple things like cracking windows, clearing vents and making sure detectors work right can save lives. That is Denice's mission now that Jared's has been lost.

“I would never want any family to suffer what we have suffered,” she said. “It never needs to happen.”

Doctors say symptoms like headaches, nausea and feeling lightheaded can be early warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 64 residents were killed by CO between 2011 and 2015.

The latest death came just last week when a 21-year-old woman died while ice fishing near Fairmont.

(© 2017 KARE)