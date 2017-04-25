Mayor Betsy Hodges opens up about sexual abuse as a child

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she was sexually abused as a child.



The mayor made the revelation Monday on a Facebook page called "Break the Silence Day" to support victims of sexual abuse. Hodges writes she was abused for years by adults not related to her, and didn't tell her family or friends for many years.

The forty-seven-year-old Hodges says she was threatened to keep quiet about the abuse. She says she broke her silence so that others know they're not alone.



Hodges spokesman Eric Fought confirmed the post.



Hodges is a first-term mayor running for a second term in a crowded field.

KARE 11's Jana Shortal will have an exclusive interview with Hodges on Tuesday, April 25, on Breaking the News at 6:30 p.m.

