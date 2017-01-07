MINNEAPOLIS - An early morning shooting left three people injured in downtown Minneapolis Saturday.



Minneapolis police were called to the area of 1st Avenue North and 3rd Street at 1:53 a.m. Officers found a man and woman who were hit by gunfire.



Police say the adult male was hit multiple times and is currently in critical condition at HCMC. The female victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Officers were notified around 3:32 a.m. that a third victim had been treated and released from North Memorial Medical Center. Police say he was grazed by a bullet. The man told officers he had been shot downtown.



Officers are still at the scene at this time. They are interviewing numerous witnesses and are also working with nearby business owners to see if any nearby surveillance cameras were able to capture the shooting on video.



No arrests have been made at this time.



Anyone with information is encouraged to text the Minneapolis Police Department tip line at 847411 (TIP411). Simply enter MPD, a space, and then the information.



You can also call the MPD tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

(© 2017 KARE)