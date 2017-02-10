Minnesota man dies in kitchen fire day before birthday

Fire truck file photo (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

AUSTIN, Minn. - A southern Minnesota man has died in a kitchen fire the day before his birthday.



Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy says 58-year-old Michael James Langan died in the house fire just outside of Austin on Thursday night.



The Mower County Sheriff's Office says Langan's son, 19-year-old Dakota Langan, called 911. McCoy says firefighters and sheriff's deputies arrived to see Dakota Langan trying to escape the fire through a bedroom window. Authorities broke more glass in the window and pulled him out.



The son was taken to Mayo Clinic-Austin with apparent smoke inhalation and minor injuries from trying to get out the window.



Friday would have been Michael Langan's 59th birthday.

