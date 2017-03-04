Minnesota schools bolster transfers from community colleges

Concordia University in St. Paul, MN. Credit: KARE 11

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Students sometimes can have problems transferring community college credits to a four-year school, but a growing number of private schools in Minnesota have made the path from community college into their programs as seamless as possible.



Minnesota Public Radio reports that schools realize they can bolster enrollment numbers by looking to community colleges.



Kristin Vogel, associate vice president for traditional enrollment management at Concordia University in St. Paul, says transfers are part of the school's mission and business model. The university's enrollment increased nearly 60 percent between 2011 and 2015, when most other private schools in Minnesota saw enrollment decline.



Minnesota's Office of Higher Education commissioner, Larry Pogemiller, says he expects more schools to establish clear transfer agreements as a way to attract students.

