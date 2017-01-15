Minnesota State Fair to raise ticket prices $1

Fairchild turns 50! (Photo: Minnesota State Fair)

ST PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota State Fair will raise ticket prices across all tickets by $1 for the upcoming 2017 state fair.

The new price will be $14 for adults 13-64 and children 5-12 and seniors 65 and over will be $11.

The State Fair Board of Managers approved $8 million dollars worth of improvements on Sunday January 15, 2017. They approved $4.6 million in capital work and $3.4 million in maintenance projects for the coming year.

Before the 2017 Minnesota State Fair they plan on adding a new elevator to the west side of the Grandstand, make upgrades to the Swine Barn and Creative Activities Building, add a new performance space outside the Education Building and tackle other improvements to the transportation infrastructure.

Also in 2017 part of the Upper Grandstand will be changed into "The Veranda" a new shopping and dining area. All projects are funded through State Fair operating revenue and grants from the State Fair Foundation.

At the meeting Fred Pittroff, the creator, owner and operator of the Giant Slide, was inducted into the Minnesota State Fair Hall of Fame.

