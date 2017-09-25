Minnesota's first McDonald's celebrates 60 years in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - The first McDonald's in Minnesota celebrates 60 years on Monday.

The location, at 2075 Snelling Avenue North in Roseville, opened for business in September 1957, about two years after the restaurant chain began franchising locations across the country. There are now more than 200 McDonald's locations in the state.

As part of the celebration, the Roseville McDonald's is offering special discounts on Monday, September 25, including 60-cent hamburgers and cheeseburgers to mark the 60th anniversary. Workers will be wearing throwback McDonald's uniforms, and visitors can enjoy complimentary cake and ice cream.

A special 60th birthday ceremony begins at 11am, with Roseville mayor Dan Roe kicking off the celebration.



