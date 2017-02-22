Minnesota's lucky Powerball locations

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Amy Carter traveled 20 miles to buy Powerball tickets at the Cub Foods store off Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth.
It's the number-one spot on the Minnesota Lottery's "Top 20 Luckiest Places to Buy a Powerball Ticket."
Wednesday's $403 million jackpot is the tenth-largest in the game's history. The winner could get yearly payments over 29 years or a lump sum of $243.9 million before taxes.
Minnesota has not had a Powerball jackpot winner since August 2013. Regardless of where you buy your ticket, you have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning.
Here’s the Top 20 Minnesota Lottery Lucky Powerball Retailers:
- Cub Foods, 3550 Vicksburg Lane N, Plymouth
- M & H Gas, 510 Main Ave, Moorhead
- Hornbacher Foods, 101 11th St. S., Moorhead
- Cub Foods, 12900 Riverdale Dr., Coon Rapids
- Cash Wise Foods, 113 S. Waite Ave, Waite Park
- Airport FOU MSP (Lottery Kiosk), 4300 Glumack Dr, Room D, St. Paul
- Cub Foods, 7555 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park
- Holiday Station, 10900 Hwy 55, Plymouth
- Orton's Moorhead Holiday, 725 30th Ave. S, Moorhead
- Holiday Station, 1325 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
- Cub Foods, 614 W. Central Ent., Duluth
- Holiday Station, 8920 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
- Family Fare, 2605 8 St., Moorhead
- SuperAmerica, 750 W. Main St., Anoka
- Cub Foods, 5301 36th Ave. N, Crystal
- Coborn's, 110 First St. S., Sauk Rapids
- Holiday Station, 3615 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan
- Holiday Station, 3020 Fernbrook Lane N., Plymouth
- Bills Superette, 3100 N. Brookdale, Brooklyn Park
- Teal's Market, Hwy 2 & 371, Cass Lake
