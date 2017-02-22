Minnesota's lucky Powerball locations

Wednesday's $403 million jackpot is the tenth-largest in the game's history. (Photo: KARE 11)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Amy Carter traveled 20 miles to buy Powerball tickets at the Cub Foods store off Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth.

It's the number-one spot on the Minnesota Lottery's "Top 20 Luckiest Places to Buy a Powerball Ticket."

Wednesday's $403 million jackpot is the tenth-largest in the game's history. The winner could get yearly payments over 29 years or a lump sum of $243.9 million before taxes.

Minnesota has not had a Powerball jackpot winner since August 2013. Regardless of where you buy your ticket, you have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning.

Here’s the Top 20 Minnesota Lottery Lucky Powerball Retailers:

Cub Foods, 3550 Vicksburg Lane N, Plymouth M & H Gas, 510 Main Ave, Moorhead Hornbacher Foods, 101 11th St. S., Moorhead Cub Foods, 12900 Riverdale Dr., Coon Rapids Cash Wise Foods, 113 S. Waite Ave, Waite Park Airport FOU MSP (Lottery Kiosk), 4300 Glumack Dr, Room D, St. Paul Cub Foods, 7555 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park Holiday Station, 10900 Hwy 55, Plymouth Orton's Moorhead Holiday, 725 30th Ave. S, Moorhead Holiday Station, 1325 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata Cub Foods, 614 W. Central Ent., Duluth Holiday Station, 8920 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington Family Fare, 2605 8 St., Moorhead SuperAmerica, 750 W. Main St., Anoka Cub Foods, 5301 36th Ave. N, Crystal Coborn's, 110 First St. S., Sauk Rapids Holiday Station, 3615 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan Holiday Station, 3020 Fernbrook Lane N., Plymouth Bills Superette, 3100 N. Brookdale, Brooklyn Park Teal's Market, Hwy 2 & 371, Cass Lake

(© 2017 KARE)