Minnesota's lucky Powerball locations

Camille Williams, KARE 6:28 PM. CST February 22, 2017

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Amy Carter traveled 20 miles to buy Powerball tickets at the Cub Foods store off Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth.

It's the number-one spot on the Minnesota Lottery's "Top 20 Luckiest Places to Buy a Powerball Ticket."

Wednesday's $403 million jackpot is the tenth-largest in the game's history. The winner could get yearly payments over 29 years or a lump sum of $243.9 million before taxes.

Minnesota has not had a Powerball jackpot winner since August 2013. Regardless of where you buy your ticket, you have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning.

Here’s the Top 20 Minnesota Lottery Lucky Powerball Retailers:

  1. Cub Foods, 3550 Vicksburg Lane N, Plymouth
  2. M & H Gas, 510 Main Ave, Moorhead
  3. Hornbacher Foods, 101 11th St. S., Moorhead
  4. Cub Foods, 12900 Riverdale Dr., Coon Rapids
  5. Cash Wise Foods, 113 S. Waite Ave, Waite Park
  6. Airport FOU MSP (Lottery Kiosk), 4300 Glumack Dr, Room D, St. Paul
  7. Cub Foods, 7555 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park
  8. Holiday Station, 10900 Hwy 55, Plymouth
  9. Orton's Moorhead Holiday, 725 30th Ave. S, Moorhead
  10. Holiday Station, 1325 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
  11. Cub Foods, 614 W. Central Ent., Duluth
  12. Holiday Station, 8920 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
  13. Family Fare, 2605 8 St., Moorhead
  14. SuperAmerica, 750 W. Main St., Anoka
  15. Cub Foods, 5301 36th Ave. N, Crystal
  16. Coborn's, 110 First St. S., Sauk Rapids
  17. Holiday Station, 3615 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan
  18. Holiday Station, 3020 Fernbrook Lane N., Plymouth
  19. Bills Superette, 3100 N. Brookdale, Brooklyn Park
  20. Teal's Market, Hwy 2 & 371, Cass Lake

(© 2017 KARE)


