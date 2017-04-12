Missing Alexandria man recovered from lake

Alexandria Police say 32-year-old Ryan Charles Johnson hasn't been seen since the evening of April 6. (Photo: Courtesy Alexandria Police Department)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - The search for a missing Alexandria man has come to an end.

The body of 32-year-old Ryan Johnson was recovered from Lake Agnes Wednesday morning. Divers from the Douglas County Dive team located Johnson's body around 10 a.m.

Johnson, known by friends as RJ, was last seen by a friend at a local bar the evening of Thursday, April 6. His family officially reported Johnson missing on Saturday. Alexandria Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office began an active search for him, and on Sunday discovered evidence he may have ended up in the waters of Lake Agnes or Lake Henry.

Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels thanks everyone who called in a tip, and asks people to remember and respect Ryan's family in this time of sadness.

© 2017 KARE-TV