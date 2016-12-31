Missing Northfield teen found safe in Wisconsin

Naomi Bruestle (Photo: Northfield PD)

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A missing Northfield teen has been found safe in Wisconsin.



On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled the missing person alert for 16-year-old Naomi Bruestle. They didn't provide any further details but thanked everyone who helped look for her.



Bruestle was last seen at her home in Northfield on Thursday around 9 p.m. Authorities were concerned about her well being because she has special needs and has never run away before.