Missing Northfield teen found safe in Wisconsin

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A missing Northfield teen has been found safe in Wisconsin.
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled the missing person alert for 16-year-old Naomi Bruestle. They didn't provide any further details but thanked everyone who helped look for her.
Bruestle was last seen at her home in Northfield on Thursday around 9 p.m. Authorities were concerned about her well being because she has special needs and has never run away before.
