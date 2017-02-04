Missing Shoreview father found dead

Leonard Goldfine found deceased on February 3, 2017.

SHOREVIEW, Minn. - The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said that they have located Leonard Stuart Goldfine who had been missing since Thursday morning.

He was found deceased Friday night. The Sheriff's Office thanked everyone who had helped look for Goldfine.

The Shoreview man, 42, was the father of four small children. He was last seen when he dropped off his children at school in Little Canada.

