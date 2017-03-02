Missing St. Croix Falls teens sought

Police say Makayla Hanson-Wall and Candus Flodin left their foster residence to go to school Tuesday in St. Croix Falls and never arrived. They may be traveling with an adult male in the Twin Cities area.

ST. CROIX FALLS, Minn. - Authorities are asking for help in locating a pair of teens who fled their foster care home and may be in danger.

St. Croix Falls Police say the missing teens, 13-year-old Makayla Hanson-Wall and 14-year-old Candus Jean Flodin, left their foster care residence to go to school on Tuesday, February 28, and never arrived. Both girls are are considered at high risk due to their young ages, and the fact they may be traveling with an adult male in the Twin Cities area.

Makayla Hanson-Wall (Kayla) is described as five feet four inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder length straight hair. Candus (Candy) Flodin is described as five feet five inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes, and brown shoulder length wavy hair.

Anyone who sees these girls or knows or their whereabouts is asked to call the St. Croix Falls PD at 715-485-8300 or dial 911.

