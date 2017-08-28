MN-based animal rescue heads to Texas after Harvey

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Twin Cities-based Good Karma Animal Rescue of MN is planning to head to storm-ravaged Texas to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

In a post on Instagram, organizers say "Good Karma is mobilizing to southern Texas to help clear shelter space for flood victims AND assist with ground efforts." The organization is also looking for foster homes for displaced pets in Minnesota.

#codered Good Karma is mobilizing to southern Texas to help clear shelter space for flood victims AND assist with ground efforts. #foster homes needed STAT! Apply now and we will get you approved before dogs arrive! #fosteringsaveslives #goodkarmaarmy #hurricaneharvey2017 #animalrescue #rescueroverridesagain #goodkarmamn #northstarmeetslonestar #minnesotanice #gklovestx A post shared by Good Karma Animal Rescue of MN (@goodkarmamn) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

The organization ran a similar effort last year, following major flooding in Louisiana; bringing pets that were already in shelters to Minnesota, to make room for lost and displaced animals affected by the flooding.

Learn more about the organization and how to become a foster parent for a pet on their website, goodkarmamn.org.

