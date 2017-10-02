MN woman shares eyewitness account of Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS - A Minnesota woman is sharing an eyewitness account of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Taylor Dumbrovski from Cold Spring was at the concert with her fiance and her brother, and her sister-in-law. She told KARE 11 everyone is thankful they all got out safely from what was one of the most horrific nights of their lives.

"There were a bunch of people that dropped right away, and it was run at that point," Dumbrovski said. "We couldn't just sit there and be sitting ducks so we all took off and we made sure all four of us stayed together and we started running back and to our left."

Taylor said they heard what they thought were fireworks and then shortly realized it was gunfire. She said they ran about 4 miles in the opposite direction of where the shots were fired finally making it safe back to their hotel.

"Everybody was running around us everyone was panicking it didn't seem like people were pushing or shoving, if people were caught on stuff people were helping or if they tripped they would help. It was just keep moving, keep helping," Dombrovski said.

