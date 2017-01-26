Mom, 1-year-old ID'd as victims of duplex fire

The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that 1 person is confirmed dead, 3 burned and two may be missing. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A mother and her one-year-old have been identified by family members as the victims of a deadly duplex fire in St. Paul Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the victims' family says 27-year-old Tiffany Alexander died when she was overcome by smoke and flames that filled her duplex on Arkwright Street North in St. Paul shortly before 9:30 a.m. Alexander's mother and two young children suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation as they escaped the duplex, and were rushed to Regions Hospital.

On Thursday the site reported that Alexander's one-year--old son William died from his injuries. The sponsor of the GoFundMe page says Alexander's mother Tessi and her nephew Gabe remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Tiffany Alexander leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter who was with her father when the fire broke out Wednesday. The GoFundMe site seeks money to pay funeral expenses, help raise the little girl and cover her educational costs.

Investigators from the St. Paul Fire Department, State Fire Marshal's Office and St.. Paul Police are trying to determine a cause for the blaze.

