Mom, boy found dead in Orono ruled a murder-suicide

Authorities say they were initially dispatched to the home on a welfare check. (Photo: KARE)

ORONO, Minn. - The deaths of a 47-year-old mother and her 5-year-old son, who were found dead inside an Orono home Monday, have been ruled a murder-suicide by authorities.

Orono Police say around 4:10 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a home on the 2200 block of Bayview Place on a welfare check of a child who was supposed to be dropped off with his father.

At that time, police did not have any reason to believe the safety of either the child or his mother were at-risk. After knocking at the home and receiving no answer, police contacted the boy's father who said he would try to track down more information and would be in touch.

Hours later, around 8 p.m., officers returned to the home and were met by a family member who let them into the house.

Officers entered the home and found the crime scene of what they're calling a murder-suicide. Both the mother and child were found hanged.

The identities of the woman and child will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

