Mom celebrates ‘miracle' bi-racial twins

QUINCY, ILL. - Happy birthday, Kalani and Jarani!

Twin sisters from Quincy, Illinois celebrated their first birthday on Sunday. They gained national attention in November 2016 when their mom, Whitney Meyer posted this photo on Facebook.

Whitney also told 5 On Your Side when she and the twins' dad went to Washington D.C., she noticed people paid attention to their girls. Strangers even asked for pictures of them in front of the White House.

The two were born with different skin tones. Kalani has light skin and blue eyes, while Jarani has dark skin and brown eyes.

But what makes the twins more special, Whitney says the two are her miracles.

“In 2014 I lost my son (Pravyn) when he was two-years-old in a drowning at a babysitter's. I was very depressed and just had no more motivation.” Whitney said. “I then got pregnant a year and a half later with twin girls.”

Jarani looks just like Pravyn, Whitney said. Kalani resembles Whitney’s oldest son, Talan.





Whitney hopes her story will help other parents who are suffering.

“I wanted my story to get out for other bereaved parents who are suffering to just try to keep pushing.” Meyer said. “Keep looking for signs because they will come. Mine came in my twins and I believe in miracles now.”

Whitney put together a princess themed party for the girls. She ordered a custom princess marble cake with toppers to resemble each sister.

“I want my girls to always love who they are.” Whitney said.

Kalani and Jarani Dean are fraternal twins.

“Jarani loves to follow Kalani.” Whitney said. The two love to be outdoors and love to listen to music when their parents are driving. “It’s cute because if there is ever a delay in between songs they start rambling off and get fussy.”

Whitney says she’s received positive feedback and has met many generous people since the twins’ photos have gone viral. She says the twins’ father is blown away by how many people are in love with their family.

