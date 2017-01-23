Mpls. author wins Newbery Medal

"The Girl Who Drank the Moon" (Photo: Workman Publishing)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis author Kelly Barnhill has been awarded the 2017 John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children's literature.

Barnhill's book, “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” is about a girl who accidentally is given magical powers.

KARE 11's Julie Nelson spoke with Barnhill about her book and the honor.

“The Girl Who Drank the Moon,” is published by Algonquin Young Readers, an imprint of Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, a division of Workman Publishing.

