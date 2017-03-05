Mpls. Central Library closed due to power outage

Minneapolis Central Library. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - The Hennepin County Library in downtown Minneapolis is closed on Sunday March 5. The parking ramp is also not available for public use.

Hennepin County Facilities staff is working to resolve the power outage that is causing the closure.

The Geo-Code event will happen but it has been shortened to a half-day.

Other libraries in the system are open normal hours.

(© 2017 KARE)