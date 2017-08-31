Police investigate deadly shooting in Seven Corners area

MINNEAPOLIS - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in the Seven Corners area of Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call shortly after 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South. When police arrived, they found the body of man who appeared to be the victim of a shooting.

At this point, police do not have a suspect in the case, and no arrests have been made. Homicide investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses to the shooting. Tips can be submitted by text to 847411 (TIP411) or by calling the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIP-8477.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the name of the victim.



