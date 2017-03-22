Mpls. sues 'Rehab Addict' star Nicole Curtis over blighted property

The City of Minneapolis has filed a lawsuit against HGTV Home rehab star Nicole Curtis, saying she has failed to live up to a contract in which she promised to renovate and develop a blighted home. (Photo: Paul Marotta-Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - HGTV Home rehab star Nicole Curtis has carved a career out of taking old properties and making them new, but the City of Minneapolis is apparently not impressed.

The city has filed a lawsuit against Curtis and her company known as Detroit Renovations, saying she has failed to live up to a contract in which she promised to renovate and develop a blighted home at 1522 Hillside Avenue North. The lawsuit says Minneapolis entered into the contract with Curtis on March 29, 2013, with the legal understanding she would redevelop the property, pay taxes, maintain insurance, and make substantially complete a list of basic improvements within a year.

City officials say three years later, it is clear Curtis has failed to live up to the contract, putting her company in default. They are seeking a jury trial alleging breach of contract, with the goal of taking back the blighted property and selling it to another developer.

The lawsuit asserts that Curtis and her attorneys take the position they have not breached the contract, and her social media posts would seem to back that up.

The thing is --I hoard house parts and every bit of documentation about those houses. pic.twitter.com/thgUYOlix4 — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 22, 2017

I love when people who sit on their rears doing nothing put 2cents in regarding the work others are doing :) #minneapolis#smh — Nicole Curtis (@nicolecurtis) March 21, 2017

So far there is no official response to the lawsuit from Nicole Curtis and her attorneys.

