MPR covers refugees crossing from MN to Canada

MINNEAPOLIS - Recently refugees currently living in Minnesota are seeking asylum in Canada citing fears that the new administration will increase efforts to deport them.

Minnesota Public Radio spoke to refugees and examined the issues related to the border crossing to Canada. To find out more KARE 11 anchor Julie Nelson spoke with one of the MPR reporters on the story, Laura Yuen.

Some refugees are willing to risk frostbite or worse as they cross the Canadian border. MPR sent reporters with a group of refugees to understand the reasons for leaving Minnesota and what they are willing to risk.

One of the men that was interviewed said, "I may have lost all of my fingers, but at least I have a life."

