KARE
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

New book explores the history of canoes

'Canoes: A Natural History in North America' is a coffee table book that looks at the history of the canoe and the people who paddle them.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:17 AM. CST January 18, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - “Canoes: A Natural History in North America” is the perfect road trip for outdoor lovers. 

The new  book focuses on the cultural history of canoes and the people who made them and the adventures they shared.

Co-author Mark Neuzil, a former wilderness guide,  is a longtime canoeist and a professor of communication and journalism at the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul.

“Canoes: A Natural History in North America” is available online and at major bookstores everywhere.

 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories