New laws taking effect in Minnesota on August 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. - August 1 marks the official start date for several new laws passed by the Minnesota Legislature in 2017.

Among the new laws:

- Insurance companies can limit life insurance payouts to beneficiaries of suspected terrorists.

- Dental hygienists can now legally provide care outside of the clinic setting, such as schools or care facilities.

- County license bureaus can now set their own hours of operation.

- Cities with electronic notification systems (like websites) now must use them to post notices of proposed ordinance votes at upcoming meetings.

- Telemedicine providers must meet the same standards as doctors who see their patients in person.

- McKenna's Law requires children over the age of 10 to be informed of their right to an attorney..

- The fine for failing to stop for a school bus increases from $300 to $500.

- Veteran memorials are no longer legally limited to the county seat.

- Impersonating any member of the military or veteran is now considered a misdemeanor crime; previously this only covered impersonation of military officers.

- Knowingly damaging a police car, ambulance, or other public safety motor vehicle is now a gross misdemeanor.

- Nine synthetic drugs have been added to the state's Schedule 1 list of controlled substances, including certain opioids.

Three roadways in the state also get new names to honor Minnesotans:

- A portion of Highway 23 in Paynesville will be named the "Medal of Honor Recipient Kenneth L. Olson Highway," in honor of Olson, who was killed in action while serving in the Vietnam War in 1968.

- A bridge over Highway 52 in Coates will be renamed the "Corporal Benjamin S. Kopp Bridge," in honor of the 21-year-old Army Ranger who died after being severely injured in Afghanistan in 2009.

- And a stretch of Highway 65 in Isanti County will be named the "Chip A. Imker Memorial Highway," in honor of the Cambridge volunteer firefighter who died in a training accident in 2011.

A full list of the new laws taking effect in 2017 can be found on the Minnesota legislature's website.

