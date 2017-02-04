New proposed bill in MN Leg blocks cities from setting minimum wage

Meeting about proposed bill on minimum wage and paid sick leave. Credit: KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn. - A proposed bill to block cities from setting their own minimum wage and sick leave has cleared the first hurdle at the state Capitol.

After five hours of testimony and debate the bill was passed through house committee. The vote was along party lines at 13-9 with the Republicans outweighing the Democrats.

The meeting was contentious on both sides of the debate. The state office building room was filled mostly with supporters of paid sick leave and higher minimum wage.

On the other side lawmakers were concerned with what they called a "patchwork" of local laws. Representative Pat Garofalo, a Republican from Farmington, said it's about providing uniform playing rules across the state so that businesses won't be confused and have to deal with different rules and different jurisdictions.

